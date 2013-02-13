Pruned — On landscape architecture and related fields — Archives RSS Future Plural #Chicagos Twitter
The (Soviet) Supersurface of Architectural Diaspora
Wednesday, February 13, 2013
Rapla, Estonia


A quick note to say that Pruned has a Tumblr twin, which has recently been ticking up in activity to complement a reanimated blog, though, to my surprise, it seems to be complementing it with priapic, mammary, death and feral imagery. Hope this isn't some ongoing psychosexual self-portrait with the ghillie suited Michael Bay and Irma Vep in sacra conversazione. Tumblr reveals all, makes manifest our subconscious — let's hope not!

If you're curious about the image and title of this post, see the tracings and trajectories imprinted on the supersurface of architectural diaspora.
