|
Liberate the Horizontal and Integrate the Vertical Super-Surface
Sunday, March 31, 2013
A very quick reminder that today is the last Sunday of March. That means it's International Tree Climbing Day! Go out and find yourself a nice tree, or any tree for that matter, and shimmy on up. Go survey your city anew, replay forgotten moments from your youth, domicile with arboreal creatures for an afternoon, get splinters and bloody scratches, serenade below with songs passed down to us by our hominid ancestors. Don't forget to bring the kids!
—— Newer Post Older Post —— Home
|
1
Post a Comment —
Comments on posts older than a week are moderated —
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.