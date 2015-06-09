|
Year 10
Tuesday, June 09, 2015
While blogging activity in the last two years or so has been nil (apart from the occasional Martian sunsets and sunrises), I still want to make a quick post to note that Pruned began exactly 10 years ago today. And to thank everyone who has ever visited and anyone who still continues to click around the Archives. I hope it's all been of some use to you.
