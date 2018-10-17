Pruned — On landscape architecture and related fields — ArchivesFuture Plural@pruned — Offshoots — #Chicagos@altchicagoparks@southworkspark
Wednesday, October 17, 2018



Tomorrow is the next broad—cast of CCHHIICCAAGGOOS Alt Chicago Park District, a fortnightly an irregular series of whirligigs & loop—de—loops through the Chicago Park District.

Every other Sunday When feeling solvitur ambulando we will be park-hopping around the city documenting tracking its myriad examples of green spaces public open spaces. We will explore etch—and be scarred with—desire lines through everything from tiny playlots and pocket beaches to urban farms and the crown jewels of the district and on to the far future pavilions for viewing the Andromeda-Milky Way galactic collision.

As carless Chicagoans, we will also use this opportunity to check out the city’s non-vehicular transit infrastructure. We will pedal down bike lanes and trails, hop on buses and trains, definitely use our own two feet, and perhaps flag down a canoe or convince strangers to give us piggyback rides.
