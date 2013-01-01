Dawn on Chryse Planitia

Pruned
Tuesday, January 01, 2013
#Mars
#space
(The sun cocooned in its gauzy spaceship rising over Chryse Planitia, as photographed by the Viking 1 Lander on August 13, 1977, or sol 379 after touchdown. Image created using the original
12e188.blu
,
12e188.grn
and
12e188.red
files from NASA's
Viking Lander EDR Image Archive
.)
Gardener in the Distance
January 3, 2013 at 5:36:00 PM CST
Alexander, thankyou for suggesting that a Martian landscape may have relevance to us here on Earth. It gives us a bigger view of what 'the world' may be.
Anonymous
January 4, 2013 at 4:06:00 PM CST
Alexander, the earth is calling. come back to us. your musings have taken you beyond the realm of the relevant.
