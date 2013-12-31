Pruned
Sunset on Gale Crater
Tuesday, December 31, 2013
#Mars
#space
(Here then is my traditional capstone image to what unexpectedly turned out to be a very sparse blogging year. This particular Martian sunset was observed by the Curiosity rover from Gale Crater on sol 312, or June 6, 2013. Images courtesy of NASA.
Source
.)
uair01
December 31, 2013 at 2:59:00 PM CST
Anyway that is very beautiful. I'm fascinated by these low-fi pictures. Let met point you to a similar source of beauty that I discovered a few days ago. I've already spent many enjoyable hours clicking:
http://uair01.blogspot.nl/2013/12/from-strange-planet.html
I'm going to incorporate your link in there somewhere ...
Comments on posts older than a week are moderated —
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.
http://uair01.blogspot.nl/2013/12/from-strange-planet.html
I'm going to incorporate your link in there somewhere ...
