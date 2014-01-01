Pruned
Wednesday, January 01, 2014
#Mars
#space
(Another dawn on Chryse Planitia to kick start another year. This sunrise was photographed by the Viking 1 Lander on August 25, 1977, or sol 391. Here's the sunrise on
sol 379
. Original images courtesy of NASA.
Source
.)
Oliver Sudden
January 7, 2014 at 10:22:00 AM CST
Welcome back Alex!
